Alamo Bowl Coaches Praise Opposition, S.A.

Nothing but respect–for the opposition–and for the Alamo City–from the Coaches who will lead the teams in to the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday Night.

“The food, the atmosphere, Alamo Heights–our practice facilities” Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy said when asked about the experience here over the last several days.

Those thoughts were echoed by Colorado Head Coach Mike MacIntyre.

“Here in San Antonio, it’s been a blast. Our guys haven’t been to a Bowl for a long time… and our fans have been enjoying it I know. It’s exciting” MacIntyre said.

As for his team’s opponent–MacIntyre knows they have their work cut out for them.

“We keep watching Oklahoma State on film day after day. They’re extremely talented, it’s going to be a very, very tough contest” MacIntyre said.

Across the field, Gundy praised his team’s opposition.

“A team that’s had a tremendous season, plays hard… very, very well coached” Gundy said, adding “I feel like this is the best Bowl match up of the year.”