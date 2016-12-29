Alamo Bowl Game Day

Oklahoma State and Colorado kickoff around 8pm Thursday in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

And there’s already some pressure on these two teams from last year’s overtime thriller.

“It is going to be hard to top last year’s game,” ESPN San Antonio’s Jason Minnix said.

You can expect a lot of scoring from these two schools this year though.

“Number 10 versus Number 12 in the country, both have wide open offenses, both have good defenses that create turnovers, but I expect to see a lot of scoring,” he said.

He thinks this game is one of the best bowl matchups outside of the playoffs.

“Oklahoma State travels well, it’s been a long time since Colorado has been in a bowl game, I’ve seen a lot of Colorado Buffs fans in town, so it’s going to be a great crowd,” Minnix said.

Kickoff is at 8pm Thursday night.