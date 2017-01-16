Alamo City Gas Prices Begin to Slide Back

After weeks of climbing–prices at San Antonio gas pumps are finally sliding back.

“There’s an awful lot of inventory that’s readily available, and there’s not an awful lot of consumer demand–and that’s what pushes prices down” Gasbuddy.com’s Gregg Laskoski told KTSA News, also pointing to what has been a rough winter so far across much of the country as a factor in those falling gas prices.

“The only people going anywhere are the folks that have to get to work, and after that–most people just want to go home” Laskoski said.

While those falling prices are probably welcome when you open your wallet, Laskoski said they won’t last especially long.

“This is just a temporary situation that we think will last just a few more weeks” Laskoski said, pointing to the changeover to the more expensive summer blend fuel that comes toward the end of winter.

As for the impact of OPEC’s agreed to production cut, Laskoski said that’s still a very open question–without any sort of clear answer.

“So far, there are good signs that OPEC is actually fulfilling what they said they were going to do” Laskoski said.