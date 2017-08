By Bill O’Neil

Those prices at the gas pump continue to slip across the Alamo City as we head in to the weekend.

AAA Texas said the San Antonio average fell by about four-cents over the last week–sliding down to $2.06 per gallon of regular unleaded–the lowest average in a major city in Texas right now.

The Statewide average now sits at $2.15 per gallon after a two-cent decline.

The highest average price per gallon in Texas is currently found in El Paso.