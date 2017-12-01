Alamo City To Host Cancer Symposium

Oncologists, researchers and patient advocates from 90 different countries will be in San Antonio next week for the 40th annual Breast Cancer Symposium.

It’s one of the largest meetings concerning breast cancer in the world with more than 7,000 attendees getting together to share information on the best ways to care for cancer patients.

The event started in 1978 by UT Health Cancer Center and over the years there have been several new discoveries into better care.

While the meeting always results in some new methods of care, it’s also has a 19 million dollar impact on the areas economy.

The symposium starts Sunday and will wrap up on Thursday.