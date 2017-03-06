Should “Alamo Day” be Marked on March 6th?

Should March 6th be added to the official list of holidays in the State of Texas?

One State Representative says the answer is clearly “yes” when it comes to marking the date the defenders of the Alamo were finally defeated by Mexican troops following a 13-day siege in 1836.

“We noticed on the calendar of State holidays that it was not included with other well known Texas holidays–like Independence Day. So, we wanted to include it on that same level” State Rep Jason Villalba told KTSA News.

Villalba–who spent a portion of his childhood living in San Antonio–said he has the support of the Texas Legislative Delegation in Austin for the bill he’s filed.

Senator Jose Menendez will lead the effort in that Chamber.

“We don’t spend enough time talking about the importance of that battle, and what it meant to the people of Texas… and how it really colored and shaped our identity as Texans” Villalba said.

The proposal would not add a March 6th”Alamo Day” at the expense of removing any other holiday from the State’s official list.

“All we are doing is making March 6th a recognized State holiday–that’s the only change” Villalba said.