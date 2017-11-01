Alamo Plans Lead Man to Land Commissioner Bid

By Don Morgan

He’s a former firefighter from Garland and has been an Alamo Historian for most of his life. However, the plan to re-imagine the Alamo isn’t sitting well with him.

Rick Range says the whole plan has him so concerned over the future of the Shrine that he has decided to run for General Land Office Commissioner of Texas.

Range says the plan being pushed by current Commissioner George P. Bush takes the focus off the Alamo Battle and it’s Defenders. He says the current plan is too politically correct and would make the Alamo feel more like a theme park than a national monument.

He also talked about the huge costs over runs that are piling up as the plan gets closer to becoming a reality.

“The first 32 million that the legislature appropriated…it’s all gone. What we’ve been able to find out is that there is only 55 thousand left.”

Range says the prices tag has been inflated to over 450 million.

He feels the out of state planners behind the re-imagining don’t realize how important the Alamo is to the people of Texas.

He’s hoping to win some support when he kicks off his campaign at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon where else….. in front of the Alamo.