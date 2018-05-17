Alamo Quarry lights up for Food Allergy Awareness Week

Have you noticed the stacks at Alamo Quarry are lit up in a lovely shade of teal?

Sure, it’s a great springtime color but the purpose for lighting up in that shade is quite serious.

This is Food Allergy Awareness week.

Food allergies are a growing health concern. Dr. Erica Gonzalez at STAMP Allergies tells us the average is about 2 children in every classroom.

Most of the allergies are to peanuts but other foods are causing concers as well. Everything from wheat to dairy.

She recommends keeping an epi-pen nearby to help reduce to serious health risks that come with food allergies.

For those who don’t have any allergy concerns, she suggests being aware that the foods you’re enjoying could be a serious health concern to someone else.