Alamodome Ready to Host Texans Opener if Needed

By Bill O’Neil

Could the Houston Texans open their season in San Antonio next Sunday?

The City has reached out to the Texans to let the team know the Alamodome is available should Houston not be quite recovered enough from Hurricane Harvey for the September 10th game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’ve sent them notice to tell them that if we need to be prepared to host them, we could do that Sunday. We could have the field down in time” the City’s Michael Sawaya said.

It would be a quick turnaround–but Sawaya said they are more than up to the task.

“Friday night we have Guns N’ Roses… 40-thousand or so people… so, we’d have to actually get the turf down after that concert–all day Saturday–but we’re able to do that for a Sunday night game” Sawaya said, adding there would be no issues with customizing the field.

“It’s pretty easy to paint the end zones. We actually have the ability because we do the Alamo Bowl each year to pull out the end zones, make them generic, and paint logos in them. That could all be done in time” Sawaya said.

So far, the City has not received a response from the Texans.

San Antonio has some experience in these situations. The Alamodome played host to three New Orleans Saints games in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“We certainly know how to do it. We have an NFL stadium that seats what NFL stadiums do–so we have the ability to pull that off if need be” Swaya said.