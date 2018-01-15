The alarms went off in Hawaii, but do people know what to do? (Audio)

This smartphone screen capture shows the retraction of a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz says the false alarm about a missile threat was based on "human error" and was "totally inexcusable." (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi says Hawaii has been preparing for a missile attack. Now its credibility is under fire for sending out a false alarm.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW