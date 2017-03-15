Aldridge Cleared to Return to the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Oklahoma City won 102-92. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to get back on the basketball court.

The San Antonio Spurs said the forward is allowed to resume all basketball-related activities in the aftermath of a minor heart arrhythmia in Oklahoma City on March 9th.

That led the Spurs medical staff to conduct a number of tests and examinations, as well as consult with numerous experts.

Aldridge is available to play in Wednesday Night’s Spurs-Blazers game with no restrictions.

“We are thankful that LaMarcus will be able to rejoin the team” Spurs General Manage RC Buford said, adding “All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this difficult situation.”

Meanwhile, the Spurs announced Tony Parker is questionable for the game with back stiffness, while Dejounte Murray remains out with a left groin injury.