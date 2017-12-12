ALEX STONE says CA wildfires are getting contained Photo: VCFD PIO / Twitter KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with ALEX STONE who says fire authorities in California are getting wildfires contained. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Alex StoneCalifornia wildfirestrey ware Related Content VIRAL VIDEO: SAFD Running Man Challenge IONE McGINTY banned from returning to Lee High Sch... The One Thing We Can Control In The Middle Of A St... JERRY PATTERSON says the Alamo needs remembrance, ... Sen. TED CRUZ talks tax relief for the Texas hurri... FBI sets up interrogations to catch Flynn in a lie...