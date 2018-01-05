Alex Trebek on medical leave from “Jeopardy!” following brain surgery

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — Jeopardy! is going on a brief hiatus while host Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery he underwent over the holidays.

In a video released on Tuesday, Trebek — who has hosted the syndicated show for more than 30 years — explained that he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma — blood clots on the brain — which he suffered as a result of a fall he experienced a couple of months ago.

“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery,” he said. “The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon.”

He ended the clip by thanking fans for their concern.

This isn’t the first medical emergency the 77-year-has suffered while hosting the show. He suffered a mild heart attack in 2012 and underwent knee surgery in 2015.

Jeopardy! debuted as a daytime show in 1964, and ran until 1975. A weekly nighttime syndicated edition aired from 1974-75, and a revival — The All-New Jeopardy! — ran on NBC from 1978-1979. The current version premiered in 1984.

