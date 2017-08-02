The Already Staggering Salaries Of Utility Leaders Grow Even Larger

Here’s something to chew on the next time you pay your water and electric bills.

The board of CPS Energy gave CEO Paula Gold-Williams a $290,000 bonus this week. According to Zillow, the average price of a home in San Antonio is somewhere around $240,000.

With her bonus alone Ms. Gold-Williams could pay cash for a home and then some.

The generous bonus is in addition to her $445,000 base pay.

According to recent media reporting, with bonus and salary Ms. Gold-Williams will rake in at least $735,000 this year.

That’s a $30,000 increase in base-pay or 10.5% over last year.

Over at SAWS, the city’s water utility, CEO Robert Puente received a 5% pay increase to bring his total to more than $567,000

Mr. Puente will also receive a bonus of over $99,000 on top of his salary.

City Manager Sculley is set to receive pay increases of approximately $25,000 per year through 2018 which will shove her well over $500,000, plus benefits.

Additionally, there’s a report out today from the Office of Personnel Management which shows the average government employee salary in 2016 was $83,072 compared to the average private-sector salary of $48,098. Meaning people working for the government earn nearly twice as much as those working in the private sector.