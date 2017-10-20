Alzheimer’s Walk Set for Saturday

By Don Morgan

It’s a deadly disease that impacts so many Texas families. Alzhemier’s can also be costly as many Texans have to quite their jobs in order to stay home to care for an elderly family member suffering from the disease.

The fight to treat and cure Alzheimer’s can use your help and Saturday you can lace up your walking shoes and give them a hand.

The 2017 Walk To End Alzheimer’s brings families, friends and even pets together to help raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

We talked to Event Chairperson Angela Perez about the importance of the walk.

She told us about the number of lives claimed every year and how so many families experience financial hardships while caring for someone they love.

Registration for tomorrow’s walk starts at 7 at Palo Alto College. The walk itself starts at 9. There’s also going to be a number of fun events taking place.