UPDATE: AMBER Alert suspect has been located

UPDATE:

San Antonio police say Richard Concepcion — who is wanted in a Northwest Side murder and abduction of an 18-month-old — has been found in Guadalupe County.

Concepcion is currently being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in grave condition.

The boy was found in the backseat of the truck unharmed.

ORIGINAL:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from San Antonio.

San Antonio police say Aaron Concepcion is 30 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. He was last seen wearing white pajamas.

Police believe he is with 37-year-old Richard Concepcion and they believe he is connected to the child’s abduction.

He is described as being 5’9″ and 200 pounds.

He driving a white 2016 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate GH58MH — a specialty bronze star plate. The truck also has two stickers on the back.

Police believe the child is in grave and immediate danger.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 911.