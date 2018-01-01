AMBER Alert issued for two children last seen in Round Rock

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

Round Rock police say the two girls have been missing since December 30th from the city.

Luluvioletta Bandera-Magret is described as a 7-year-old girl, white, with brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Lilianais Griffith is described as a 14-year-old girl, white, has light brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, had a stud on the right side of her nose and has braces.

Police believe they are with 44-year-old Terry Miles and possibly in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with a Texas license plate reading ‘JGH9845’.

Miles is described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, wears glasses and has a beard.

If you have any information on where the missing girls could be, call 911 immediately.