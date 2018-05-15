American Airlines bans goats and snakes as support animals

A small goat baby jumps from a rock in the Opel zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany, on a sunny Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

If you have a flight scheduled on American Airlines, leave your goat at home.

The company has announced a ban on reptiles, rodents, insects, and goats as emotional support animals.

“We support the rights of customers, from veterans to people with disabilities, with legitimate needs for a trained service or support animal. Unfortunately, untrained animals can lead to safety issues for our team, our customers and working dogs onboard our aircraft,” American Airlines said in a press release.

The company says the use of emotional support animals on flights increased more than 40 percent between 2016 and 2017.

If your service dog growls, it probably won’t be allowed to board the plane. American Airlines says animals that exhibit severe aggressive behavior or pose a safety or public health risk will be denied travel.