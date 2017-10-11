American Idol Hopefuls Auditioning in San Antonio

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Could a star be born in San Antonio?

There’s a lot of hope at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Wednesday–where American Idol is holding first round auditions with the show set to return to television soon.

“You never know if you’re going to make it in this world unless you try something–and Idol is one of those things you should definitely try it” Producer Patrick Lynn told KTSA News.

Auditions will continue all day Wednesday.

“If you make it through this round, you’ll see our executive producers–and they decide who goes in front of the celebrity judges” Lynn said.

Christian Chavarria from right here in San Antonio brought his ukulele named “Duke” along–a companion of four years to play for the judges while sings.

“I’ve been singing since I’ve been little” the 23-year old told us, happy about the show’s return.

“I thought my dreams were gone forever” he said.

Also among the hopefuls is 18-year old Amber Gutierrez.

“I’ve been watching this show since I was really young so it’s always been like a dream” Gutierrez told us, adding “I’m here to finally audition.”

She drove four hours from Los Fresnos to get here for a few moments in the spotlight.

“I just came by myself… it was kind of a last minute decision” she said.

As to what her family thinks:

“They actually don’t know” Gutierrez said.