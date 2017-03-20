American Ninja Warrior Taping in S.A.

It’s one of the hottest shows on TV bringing in nearly 7 million viewers per episode.

American Ninja Warrior, an intense competition show, features contestants attempting to make their way through an extremely challenging obstacle course.

The show is setting up in San Antonio this week so that they can film a couple of episodes.

The set up means some areas of downtown, specifically in the area near Main Plaza, will be closed to traffic.

The elaborate set takes some time to put together so those closures will be in place until Wednesday the 29th.

The tapings are scheduled for overnight March 26th and 27th.

The San Antonio episodes will air in June.