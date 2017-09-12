Americans Spending Lots on Sports and Athletics

By Bill O’Neil

When it comes to sports and athletics, Americans are more than eager and willing to open up their wallets.

“It’s expensive to be a sports fan–but also just to be a sporty person” Matt Schulz with Creditcards.com told KTSA News.

And those costs add up very quickly.

“We found that they’re spending about $100-billion a year on things like sporting events, athletic equipment and gym memberships” Schulz said.

The biggest expense was for those sporting events.

“About 79-million people said they had spent a total of about $56-billion in the past 12 months” Schulz said, quickly pointing out there are other items that are adding up as well.

“People are spending for the experience of going to sporting events–but they’re also spending $33-billion on athletic equipment, and $19-billion on gym membership fees” Schulz said.

Read the full study here