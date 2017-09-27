Amid the Anthem Debate, Trump and Jones Speak

By Bill O’Neil

President Donald Trump says he has spoken with Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones amid the national anthem flap.

Taking to Twitter, the President said the two spoke this week, adding “Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for the country!”

Jones, who is a Trump supporter, knelt arm in arm with his players before Monday Night’s football game, then rose before the singing of the national anthem.

The President has spent days lashing out at players who kneel during the anthem, which began with a handful of players protesting racial issues.

Hundreds of players sat, kneeled, or locked arms over the weekend in response to the President’s comments. A number of teams remained in their locker rooms during the performance of the national anthem.