Ammunition found at Boerne Middle School South

Police were called to the Boerne South Middle School this morning after 6 rounds of ammunition were found on campus.

Principal Georgia Franks sent out an email to parents regarding the matter.

They were told that Police are investigating the situation and while that is going on, the campus is on a soft-lockdown. That means students can not leave or enter the campus until the lockdown is lifted.

This incident follows another in April in which school officials were told that a student had brought a weapon to campus with the intent to hurt someone. It was later determined that there was no threat to the safety of the campus in that incident.

We are waiting for more information about today’s discovery from the school and the Boerne Police Department.