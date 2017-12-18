Officials: Three dead, over 100 injured in Amtrak train derailment

Three people were killed and at least 100 were injured in a Monday morning train derailment near Tacoma, Wa., Monday morning.

The train was crossing over Interstate 5 in Dupont when it derailed and landed on the highway below.

The train had 12 cars and two engines — 13 of the 14 parts of the train derailed, according to Washington State Police.

Five cars and two semi trucks on the highway below were hit by the train.

KIRO reports it was the first day of high speed service for the Train 501, serving Vancouver, Canada, to Eugene, Oregon.

KOMO reports there had been earlier concerns about serious accidents along this route.

There were 77 passengers and five crew members on the train at the time of the crash.  ABC News says at least 77 people were transported to the hospital.

Several cars were hit by the train, but the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says there were multiple injuries among the motorists, but no fatalities there.

The Associated Press reports the train may have been going 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

The train had been in a 79 mile per hour section, but the speed limit dropped right before the curve where the train eventually derailed.

