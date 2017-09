By Pilar Arias

San Antonio Pets Alive! saved a lot of cats and dogs following Hurricane Harvey, but now the nonprofit organization needs homes to help take care of them.

“It’s easy, it’s rewarding,” SAPA! spokeswoman Erika Mullins said. ‘We can work with any type of commitment.”

About 240 animals were rescued from flood-affected shelters.

Foster homes are a large component of the work that SAPA! does.

