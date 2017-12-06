Animal Care Services Offers Cold Weather Tips For Pet Owners

While you’re doing what you can to keep yourself and your kids warm in these cooler temperatures, Animal Care Services is hoping you don’t forget about your four legged family members.

Of course the best way to keep your pets safe and warm is to bring them inside when we get weather like we’re experiencing now.

Keep in mind that certain pets, particularly short haired dogs and very young or old pets, are more vulnerable to cold and wet weather.

If you’re letting your pet stay in the garage to ride out the weather, make sure you keep it a safe space for them by making sure all harmful chemcials and substances are in a place they can’t get to. Especially antifreeze as animals seem to like how it tastes and smells but it can be deadly to them.

Remember, Animal Care Services can report you if you’re not providing adequate shelter for your pets which could result in some pretty significant fines and a criminal citation.

If you happen to notice a possible violation of the city animal ordinance, you can call 3-1-1 to report it.