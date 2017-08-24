Animal Defense League Preparing to Help After Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

People and pets alike are bound to be impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the days ahead.

That’s why the Animal Defense League of Texas is making plans ahead of Harvey’s arrival in the Lone Star State.

“To go down after the fact… after this storm–and if they need assistance while they’re handling that uptick in intake–we can be there to lessen some of the burden” the ADL’s Matt Elmore told KTSA News, describing what is often a big jump in the number of animals abandoned or surrendered in the aftermath of a disaster.

Elmore said volunteers will be prepared to travel to storm-battered areas once Hurricane Harvey moves away.

“We are looking and evaluating certain spaces on our campus that can be used as temporary holding facilities for those animals that come back” Elmore said, adding “We’re getting every pop up kennel or travel carrier that we available… every towel and blanket washed and ready to go.”

You can help too. Kennels–as well as new or used towels can be donated at the Animal Defense League’s main campus off of Nacogdoches Road.