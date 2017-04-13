ANNOUNCEMENT regarding Sean Rima’s “Pretty Bags of Meat”!

Hey, there!

After getting some feedback from YOU, the readers, I will be posting TWO chapters a week from my psycho-killer thriller, “Pretty Bags of Meat”! Beginning next week, I will post a new chapter every WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY!

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that in order to continue posting my novel, I am going to have to edit some of the profanity. I’m not going to remove the words, just going to put a line through the middle of the word. It sucks, but there is no other option.

Beyond this, I will NOT edit nor alter the text in any way.

If you would like a print copy, go to this link:

https://www.amazon.com/Pretty-Bags-Meat-Sean-Rima/dp/136505599X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1492111979&sr=8-1&keywords=sean+rima+pretty+bags+of+meat