Another arrest made in San Antonio Motel 6 murder

San Antonio police have arrested another person in connection to a meetup murder at a Southeast side Motel 6 last month.

Police say the victim, Robert Serna, met up with a white female to purchase some items for sale on the app OfferUp on April 20th on Hot Wells.

After contacting the female, police say 21-year-old Daquan Watson and another person came up and shot Serna.

Serna was taken to the hospital where he would eventually die.

Police spotted Watson Thursday when he and four other people crashed their stolen car on Shumard Oak Drive, which is off of SE Military Drive.

Watson tried running away from police, but officers were able to arrest him. He was charged with Felony Evading and Capital Murder for Serna’s death.