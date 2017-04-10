Another Big Jump for S.A. Gas Prices

Another week–another big jump in San Antonio gas prices.

The Alamo City average climbed by five-cents per gallon over the last week–after a similar jump the week before.

“Much of what we’re seeing at the pump is not Syria-related–but due to that jump in oil prices, and the transition to summer gasoline” Gasbuddy dot-com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

He said we’re probably likely to see the upward tend in prices continue for a while.

“Between now and Memorial Day, gas prices will continue to increase more often than they decrease” DeHaan said, adding “It’s not always going to be a hefty increase–some weeks may see smaller increases–but by and large, we’ll likely see a good amount of increases between now and Memorial Day.”

When all is said and done though, DeHaan is convinced the lid will be put on prices before they run too terribly far away.

“We’re not expecting anywhere close to $3 per gallon… in fact, San Antonio may not even peak at $2.50 a gallon” DeHaan said.