Another Dip In Gas Prices

The average gas prices in San Antonio has dropped again.

Patrick DeHaan at Gas BUddy dot com tells us the average price in the Alamo City comes in at $2.12 this week, down 2 cents from a week ago. You can find better deals, if you shop around.

“Prices at some stations now back under 2 dollars a gallon. At least at 7 stations across the San Antonio metro area.”

But how long will the downward trend last?

DeHaan says with oil prices hanging on at 57 to 58 dollars a barrel which could result in prices inching up before Christmas.

“While the short term may feature more modest price decreases is many areas, as we set our sights on the months ahead, 2018 is starting to look ominous as a result of OPEC’s extension. U.S. oil inventories are already 100 million barrels lower than where they were last year as a result of the belt tightening, leading 2017’s yearly average gas price to close out at the highest since 2014. Motorists should enjoy the falling prices now because it’s likely that prices may again rise approaching the New Year as oil prices continue to show strength.”