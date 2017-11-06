Another Election Day

By Don Morgan

Tuesday is Election Day and while Election Officials aren’t expecting long lines at the polls, the Bexar County Ballot still has several important issues that need your vote.

You’re going to see a total of 7 state proposition questions on everything from homestead exemptions to how vacant elected office seats are filled.

Plenty of local issues will be decided on as well. In Converse they’re electing a Mayor and three City Councilmembers along with several municipal issues.

Voters in Schertz will decide on 3 council seats and three ISD Trustees.

See more info here.