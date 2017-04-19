Another Hearing for “David’s Law”

More than a year after their son’s suicide, Matt and Maurine Molak are still pushing for laws to prevent cyber bullying.

David Molak was a 16 year old student at Alamo Heights High School. He was being bullied online and last January after months of online abuse, he took his own life.

Since then, Molak’s parents have heard form other parents and teenagers dealing with cyber bullying.

They want lawmakers to pass a law that would give school districts more tools to fight the problem.

The Molak’s addressed members of the Texas House Committee on Public Education Tuesday, asking for support to pass David’s Law, named in honor of their son.