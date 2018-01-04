Another Record Month At S-A-T

They’re breaking more records at San Antonio International Airport. For the 17th straight month an increase in passengers making their way through the airports gates.

In November, more than 810,000 passengers traveled in or out of San Antonio International. That’s a 9.3 percent increase over November of 2016.

While the final numbers for 2017 aren’t available yet, the airport says that as of the end of November nearly 8.3 million passengers came through S-A-T. A jump of 5 percent over 2016.

Russ Handy is Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio.

“SAT is very close to exceeding our yearly passenger numbers and it’s imperative that we continue to work with airlines and make it our goal of attracting both business and leisure travelers to the region.”

International traffic saw huge increases as well with popular routes to Canada and Mexico helping with the big numbers.