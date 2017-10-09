Another Self Defense Class in Hardberger Park

By Pilar Arias

Due to popular demand, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez hosted a second free self-defense class at Hardberger Park Sunday.

The instruction in response to an alleged sexual assault in the park last month was restricted to one hundred participants this time around.

The Kenseido United States Headquarters Dojo instructor Winslow Swart said it was so people could have more room to move around, they could provide more individual instruction and answer any situational questions participants may have.

“They’re saying this (the park) is ours and fear won’t drive us away because we have a toolkit now to combat that,” Stewart said.

San Antonio Police Department released a composite sketch of the suspect last week. Chief William McManus fielded questions from news reporters about the possibility the victim made the assault up during a press conference.

“We have no information or indication to believe that this was a false report,” McManus said. “We are proceeding with the investigation based on the information that we were given by the complainant and we have no indication to believe that the information is false.”

Pelaez was enthused about seeing the variety of people at the second class in three weeks. Talks are in the works to continue offering the classes at Hardberger Park and even in other council districts, according to Stewart.