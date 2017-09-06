Appeals Court Allows Voter ID Law to Remain in Effect

By Bill O’Neil

The Texas Voter ID Law is back in effect–though more legal wrangling is likely.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court ruling that blocked the State from enforcing the law requiring voters present an ID or sign a sworn declaration stating they face a reasonable impediment to getting one.

Last month, a judge in Corpus Christi granted a permanent injunction against the Voter ID law.

“We’re pleased that the 5th Circuit agrees that Texas’ Voter ID law should remain in effect for upcoming elections” Attorney General Ken Paxton said, adding “Safeguarding the integrity of our election process is essential to preserving our democracy, and the Voter ID law provides simple protections to ensure our elections accurately reflect the will of voters in Texas.”

A bill that amended the law to comply with an earlier 5th Circuit ruling is set to take effect next year.