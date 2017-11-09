Appeals Court Orders Elliott’s Suspension to Begin

By Bill O’Neil

It looks like Ezekiel Elliott won’t be on the field when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

A federal appeals court in New York has denied Elliott’s push to keep a six-game suspension handed down by the National Football League on hold.

The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled Elliott does not meet the standards to continue blocking his suspension over domestic violence. The court however did order a hearing as soon as it could be scheduled.

Elliott has played the first eight games of this season after receiving three separate legal stays.