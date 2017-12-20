Appeals Court To Take Up Paxton Fraud Charge

Texas’ top criminal court is taking a case that could decide whether the prosecution of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on securities fraud charges continues.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to consider whether special prosecutors are owed more than $200,000 for trying to bring Paxton to trial on felony charges of misleading investors.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty. His trial has been repeatedly postponed and a new date hasn’t been set.

Prosecutors are charging $300 hour but county officials footing the bill in Paxton’s hometown have challenged that fee as exorbitant. Prosecutors have threatened to quit unless they’re paid.

Earlier this year, a federal judge dismissed similar fraud charges against Paxton. The fraud he’s being accused of occurred before he took office in 2015.