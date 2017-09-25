Appeals Panel Allows Part of “Sanctuary Cities” Law to Take Effect

By Bill O’Neil

A federal appeal panel has partially lifted a San Antonio Judge’s order blocking the State from enforcing its so-called “Sanctuary Cities” law.

The ruling issued by a three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals allows more of the law to take effect. It also suggested the law could survive with some language changes.

“We are pleased today’s 5th Circuit ruling will allow Texas to strengthen public safety by implementing key components of Senate Bill 4” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said following the ruling.

The Judges were unanimous in saying the law’s requirement that police comply with federal immigration detainer requests should take effect. The full 5th Circuit is scheduled to hear arguments on the law in November.

Other parts of the law remain on hold.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are among a group of Texas governments challenging the law.