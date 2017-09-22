Appeals Panel Hears Arguments on “Sanctuary Cities” Law

By Bill O’Neil

There’s no indication on when an appeals panel might rule on the State’s request to allow the “Sanctuary Cities” Law to take effect.

About 100 demonstrators chanted and beat drums outside of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans Friday as three Judges heard arguments about the law itself.

The law is currently on hold. A federal judge in San Antonio stopped it from taking effect late last month. Under the law, local officials and police officers would be required to comply with federal immigration law. Not doing so could result in removal from office and or jail time.

The full 5th Circuit is scheduled to hold a hearing in November.

A number of local governments around the State challenged the law–including the City of San Antonio and Bexar County.