Apple set to preview updates for iPhones, Siri and more

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Apple is expected to preview new capabilities for its Siri digital assistant and showcase other upcoming software features.

The peek at the new software will come Monday at a gathering in San Jose, California, for thousands of app developers and other computer programmers looking to create their own features that could in turn make iPhones, iPads, Macs and other Apple products even more useful.

Analysts believe Apple will try to inject more artificial intelligence and other new powers into Siri to make it more competitive with Google’s digital assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Apple just gave its HomePod smart speaker new features, including calendar reminders — something Google and Amazon devices have long offered.

Whatever Apple does, the software updates likely won’t be available for a few months.