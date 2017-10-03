Archdiocese Unveils Capital Program

By Pilar Arias

A prayer service and press conference Tuesday marked the public launch of the Archdiocese of San Antonio’s first capital campaign in more than 60 years.

The archdiocese is hoping to raise $60 million through the fundraiser called, “On the Way – ¡Andale!”

Money raised through contributions will accomplish numerous goals, such as establish new parishes, renovate Catholic schools and build a pilgrimage center at Mission Concepcion.

“This is not for maintenance of an institution but is for future projects, that they are kind of responding to leave a legacy for the next generations,”

The Archdiocese currently serves 2.6 million people in 19 counties throughout south central Texas. Over the next decade, nearly 200,000 Catholics are expected to move into the San Antonio area.

