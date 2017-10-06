Area Road Closures Beginning Monday 10/9

TXDOT has posted several road closures for next week. Here’s the list.
Monday, October 9
- Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.
- Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.
- Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.
- Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.
- Loop 1604 both directions between I-35 and FM 2252, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for environmental work.
- Eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road at FM 471, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.
- Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.
- Westbound I-10 frontage road between Camp Bullis Road to Dominion Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for storm basin repair work.
Tuesday, October 10
- Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.
- Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.
- Southbound I-410 between Callaghan Road to Baywater Drive, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Crews will close two left lanes for base failure work. The exit to Summit Parkway and Evers Road will also be closed.
- Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.
- Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.
- Loop 1604 both directions between I-35 and FM 2252, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for environmental work.
- Eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road at FM 471, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.
- Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.
- Westbound I-10 frontage road between Camp Bullis Road to Dominion Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for storm basin repair work.
Wednesday, October 11
- Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.
- Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.
- Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.
- Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.
- Loop 1604 both directions between I-35 and FM 2252, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for environmental work.
- Eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road at FM 471, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.
- Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.
- Westbound I-10 frontage road between Camp Bullis Road to Dominion Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for storm basin repair work.
Thursday, October 12
- Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.
- Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.
- Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.
- Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.
- Loop 1604 both directions between I-35 and FM 2252, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for environmental work.
- Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.
- Westbound I-10 frontage road between Camp Bullis Road to Dominion Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for storm basin repair work.
Friday, October 13
- Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.
- Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.
- Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.
- Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.
- Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.
- Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.
- Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.