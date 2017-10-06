Area Road Closures Beginning Monday 10/9

TXDOT has posted several road closures for next week. Here’s the list.

Monday, October 9

Westbound I-10 frontage road between Camp Bullis Road to Dominion Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for storm basin repair work.

Westbound I-10 frontage road between Camp Bullis Road to Dominion Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for storm basin repair work.

Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.

Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.

Eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road at FM 471, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.

Eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road at FM 471, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.

Loop 1604 both directions between I-35 and FM 2252, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for environmental work.

Loop 1604 both directions between I-35 and FM 2252, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for environmental work.

Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.

Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.

Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.

Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.

Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.

Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.

Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.

Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.

Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.

Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.

Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.

Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.

Tuesday, October 10

Westbound I-10 to eastbound I-10 turnaround at Ramsgate, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the turnaround for retaining wall and concrete barrier work. Please use Huebner Road turnaround.

Northbound I-410 frontage road between Big Valley and Freedom Hills, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right lane for drainage work.

Northbound SH 211 between FM 1957 and W. Grosenbacher Road, 24 hour closure. Crews will close the right shoulder for driveway and drainage work.

Southbound I-37 service road between Brooklyn Avenue and McCullough Avenue, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close all lanes for relocating a water line.

Southbound I-410 between Callaghan Road to Baywater Drive, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Crews will close two left lanes for base failure work. The exit to Summit Parkway and Evers Road will also be closed.

Westbound I-410 frontage road between West Avenue to I-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for communication line work.

Northbound SH 16 at Circle A, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the southbound lane of Circle A for concrete traffic barrier installation work.

Loop 1604 both directions between I-35 and FM 2252, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for environmental work.

Eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road at FM 471, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for driveway work.

Southbound Loop 368 between Grayson Street to Casa Blanca, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Crews with AT&T will close the right lane for manhole work.