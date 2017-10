By Bill O’Neil

An apparent argument between a man and a woman ends in gunfire–and a man dead on the Southside.

San Antonio Police said the altercation at a home on West Amber escalated at around 7 Wednesday night when the man slapped the woman in the face.

That’s when the woman’s daughter pulled a gun from a safe and shot the man as he approached her.

The man was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

No charges have been filed at this point.