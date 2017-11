By Bill O’Neil

43 years later–police in South Texas ay they have made an arrest in the murder of an officer in Alice.

70-year old Robert Lopez, who has been serving a life sentence in Alabama following a 1981 robbery conviction has been charged with the shooting death of Officer Matthew Murphy.

Murphy, who had served as a narcotics officer, was on patrol duty at the time he was shot during a traffic stop.

Investigators said Lopez at one point bragged to a fellow inmate about the killing.