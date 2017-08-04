Arrest Made in Accidental Shooting of Teen

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A relative of a teenager killed in an accidental shooting at a Southwest Side home has been arrested.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Farias is charged with criminal negligent homicide.

Police say a gun accidentally discharged when he picked it up, striking 15-year-old Zenas Farias shortly after 4:30 Friday morning at a home on Big Valley Drive near Walnut Valley.

Farias was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A woman, a teenage girl and a baby were also inside that home when the shooting occurred.

Daniel Farias remains behind bars at the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.