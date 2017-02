An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year old woman whose body was found in a field in Lockhart back in August.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year old Rudy Herrera, Jr was arrested Saturday for the death of Emilia Juarez.

An autopsy showed Juarez had been strangled.

Deputies have provided few details on the arrest–only saying it was made based upon interviews and evidence that was collected from the murder scene.