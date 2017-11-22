Arrest Made In Cold Case Murder

Nearly 18 years after she disappeared an arrest has been made in the murder of a San Antonio woman.

26 year old Dedra Salinas was last seen alive in December of 1999 and when her remains were found buried under a concrete slab in her backyard in February of 2006, investigators ruled her death a homicide.

The prime suspect was her husband, Roy Hernandez and over the years his statements concerning his wife’s whereabouts were inconsistent and even after her body was found, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with Salinas’ murder.

The case was eventually turned over the the D.A’s Office and Hernandez was indicted by the Grand Jury Tuesday. He was arrested without incident on a murder charge.