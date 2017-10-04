Arrest Made In Death Of SA Firefighter

Firefighter Scott Deem was killed while searching for potential victims of a fire at the Ingraham Square Shopping Complex back in May of this year.

It didn’t take long for investigators to determine the fire had been intentionally set and on Wednesday, Police arrested the man the believe is responsible.

39 year old Emond Johnson was the owner of a gym that was in one of the units at the strip mall. It was determined that he was the one who started the fire that claimed the life of Scott Deem and injured two other firefighters.

Johnson is being charged with Arson and Murder.

He started the fire because he was behind on rent for his gym and was trying to get out of his lease.