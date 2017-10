Police have arrested the man they believe pulled the trigger in the shooting death of a San Antonio woman.

32 year old Desmond Leray Farr was arrested hours after the shooting Wednesday morning.

He’s accused of firing several shots into the Rigsby Avenue apartment of 35 year old Desirre Allen, striking her several times. The mother of 3 who was expecting another child was asleep at the time.

Farr is facing a murder charge.